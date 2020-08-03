Teddi Mellencamp shares update after baby daughter's neurosurgery: 'Both eyes open today'

Teddi Mellencamp is giving an update on daughter Dove, who underwent surgery earlier this month to address a skull condition called lambdoid craniosynostosis.

Mellencamp, 39, shared a black-and-white video on Instagram that features Dove, born in February, with a bandage around her head while her mom, wearing a mask, holds her as Taylor Swift’s "Invisible String" plays.

"It’s crazy how resilient kids are," the mother of three wrote. "Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected. I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed. We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of."

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also posted the clip on her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Our hospital album – both eyes open today."

Dove after her surgery. teddimellencamp/ Instagram

She shared a photo of Dove sleeping on her Instagram story, as well.

"It’s a big day. We put clothes on but that was exhausting so now we need to nap," she wrote before adding another short video of Dove sleeping.

Dove gets some rest. teddimellencamp/ Instagram

Craniosynostosis is birth defect where "one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of your baby's skull ... close prematurely ... before your baby's brain is fully formed. Brain growth continues, giving the head a misshapen appearance," according to Mayo Clinic. Craniosynostosis in the lambdoid region, which is rare, occurs along the back of the head.

Last Thursday, Mellencamp took to her Instagram story to let her followers know that the surgery went well.

"Thank you for all your prayers. Baby Dove had a successful surgery," she wrote, according to People.

Earlier this month, Mellencamp revealed her daughter's diagnosis and that she would need surgery.

"Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the 'public eye,' isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high," Mellencamp wrote on Instagram. "I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all."

She added, "We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her."