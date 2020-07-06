Teddi Mellencamp's daughter Dove will undergo neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp's daughter Dove, who was born in February, will undergo neurosurgery later this month to fix a cranial condition called Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and treatment plan in an Instagram post. Mellencamp admitted she wasn't even sure whether she should share the news with fans.

"Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the 'public eye,' isn’t easy; and going into July it’s at an all-time high. I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all," she said.

Mellencamp, 39, shared a sweet photo of her five month old daughter and explained how she was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis. The condition is caused when "one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of your baby's skull (cranial sutures) close prematurely (fuse), before your baby's brain is fully formed. Brain growth continues, giving the head a misshapen appearance," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her," Mellencamp said.

Mellencamp said she is speaking out so she can connect with other parents who have children with the same diagnosis.

Mellencamp added that the recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. "So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok," Mellencamp said. "Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support."