Teddi Mellencamp gets real about her stretch marks, shares candid bikini photo

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp opened up about how she learned to love her post-baby body, stretch marks and all.

Mellencamp, 39, looked absolutely stunning in a candid bikini photo she shared with her Instagram followers. However, the mother of three said it's been a journey to accept her body.

"It’s easy to lose ourselves in comparison- how we perceive our bodies vs others. We too often default to self-criticism and forget about the effort we’ve put in to get to here," she wrote. "It’s taken years of work for me to feel comfy enough to head to a beach day and only think about the good times I’ll be having with the kiddos, rather than things not fully in my control."

"And even so, I can snap a pic feeling confident in my bikini but the reality is the stretch marks and loose skin are there. I’ve learned to love and embrace them because they tell my story," she added. "So today, I am heading to the beach feeling good about myself because that’s the only way it should be. With lots of SPF and Truly’s of course!"

Mellencamp, who is a certified wellness coach and trainer, received plenty of positive feedback on her post from moms who can relate.

"Good for you for being honest!" wrote "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge.

"Thank you for being you. Open, honest, NORMAL," another person added.

Mellencamp gave birth to her second child, a daughter she named Dove, on Feb. 25.

Last month, the newborn underwent neurosurgery to fix a cranial condition called lambdoid craniosynostosis. The condition is caused when "one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of your baby's skull (cranial sutures) close prematurely (fuse), before your baby's brain is fully formed. Brain growth continues, giving the head a misshapen appearance," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mellencamp gave an update on her little "trooper" after the surgery was completed.

"It’s crazy how resilient kids are. Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open," she shared in an Instagram update on Aug. 2. "The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected."