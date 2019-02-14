Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 3:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

When Jovan Bradshaw, a middle school math teacher, saw a meme about slavery shared on her social media feeds, she decided to carry on the message to her students in a bold way.

Bradshaw created a door decoration for her classroom — to display during Black History Month — with the powerful quote: "They didn't steal slaves... They stole scientists, doctors, architects, teachers, entrepreneurs, astronomers, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, etc. and they made them slaves. Sincerely, your ancestors."

The door decoration has gone viral after Bradshaw shared photos of her handiwork on Facebook.

"Stay dropping knowledge," she wrote in the post.

Bradshaw's post has been shared more than 100,000 times, something the Mississippi woman says has surprised her and her students.

"I would have used a ruler if I knew the world was going to see my door," Bradshaw joked of her viral fame. "The response is amazing. I’m so thankful that God chose me to deliver such a powerful message. I wanted to shift my students' mindset about slavery and the message has reached far more than I ever imagined."

Bradshaw has been teaching at Magnolia Middle School in Moss Point Mississippi for six years, and said she created the door decoration last week.

"I chose this message because I wanted to reach all of my students and being a math teacher, my history and self-awareness time is limited," Bradshaw told TODAY via Facebook Messenger. "This was a way to reach all of my students. My door speaks for itself and I can keep teaching equations."