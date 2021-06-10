Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to mom after CMT award win

Winning is a family affair for Taylor Swift!

On Wednesday, the eleven-time Grammy winner was awarded Best Family Feature for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" at the CMT Music Awards.

After her big win, the 31-year-old musician retweeted CMT's announcement, featuring a snippet of the video, alongside the caption "I LOVE YOU MOM".

"The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" video, which features home footage from Swift's childhood, is an ode to her mom, Andrea Swift, and highlights their special mother-daughter bond.

"I don't know why all the trees change in the fall, but I know you're not scared of anything at all," Swift sings alongside a montage of vintage videos and photos. "Don't know if Snow White's house is near or far away, but I know I had the best day with you today."

During a 2011 interview with Taste of Country, Swift revealed the emotional inspiration for the song.

Taylor Swift accepts the Milestone Award from her mother Andrea onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. Rick Kern / WireImage

"Remembering all the times that we had when she was my only friend when I was 13 and I couldn't understand why my friends were being so mean to me," she said. "When you're 13 and your friends won't talk to you and they move when you sit down at the lunch table, and your mom lets you run from those problems, I think it's a good thing ... My mom was my escape in a lot of ways."

The song, originally released in 2008, was the second track on the singer's sophomore album, "Fearless." Swift is in the process of rerecording her first several albums, which were produced with her former label, Big Machine Records.

In 2019, Big Machine Records was acquired by a music group led by talent manager Scooter Braun, which meant that the rights to her music were sold. Swift and Braun faced off in a public feud, with the singer claiming she was "denied the chance to purchase (her) music outright" and accusing the purchasers of keeping her from performing the songs that they owned in televised appearances.

In late 2020, she announced her plans to rerecord her first six albums. To that end, Swift rereleased "Fearless" on April 9 along with six "never before released songs from the vault."