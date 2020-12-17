Taylor Hanson and wife Natalie welcome 7th child — see the pics

Taylor Hanson and his wife, Natalie, have welcomed their seventh child — an adorable little girl named Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson.

Proud dad Taylor Hanson announced the happy news Thursday on Instagram by sharing a photo of him holding the newborn. "Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number," the musician, 37, gushed in the caption.

Natalie Hanson, 36, shared her own pic of sweet little Maybellene on her Instagram page. In the photo, the newborn sleeps as someone holds her in front of a Christmas tree.

The Hansons are already parents to two other daughters and four sons: Jordan Ezra, 18; Penelope Anne, 15; River Samuel, 14; Viggo Moriah, 12; Wilhelmina Jane, 8; and Claude Indiana, who turns 2 later this month.

Taylor Hanson and wife Natalie tied the knot in 2002. The couple welcomed their seventh child earlier this month. Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Natalie Hanson revealed the sex of the couple's newest family member just days before Maybellene's arrival. Next to photos of Wilhelmina and Penelope she shared Dec. 4 on Instagram, she wrote, "Sisters are so special and these two are getting a new one very soon!"

The couple, who married in 2002, announced they were expecting again in September.

"Biggest little surprise in a long time," Natalie Hanson captioned an Instagram pic of her and Taylor holding hands in a field. "Baby number seven coming this December."

Taylor Hanson posted a separate image from the same photo shoot. "The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December," he wrote.