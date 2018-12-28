Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Taylor Hanson is a dad again!

The Hanson singer and keyboardist, 35, and his wife, Natalie, welcomed their sixth child, a son named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson, on Wednesday.

The "MMMBop" pop announced the news Friday — his wife's birthday! — by sharing a sweet pic of his baby boy on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend and beautiful wife Natalie. Overjoyed to share the gift of a lifetime, little Indiana Hanson, born 12.26.2018," the singer-songwriter wrote next to a photo of his new son, who already sports a full head of dark hair.

The baby's mom also shared a photo of him, writing, "Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson welcomed with love 12.26.18."

Little Claude joins siblings Jordan, 16, Penny, 13, River, 12, Viggo, 10, and Wilhelmina, 6.

Hanson's not the only one in the Hanson trio to embrace fatherhood. His bandmate brothers, drummer Zac Hanson, 33, and guitarist Isaac Hanson, 38, have also helped to expand the family — and possibly create a new hit-making group!

Zac has four children: John, 10, Junia, 8, George, 5, and Mary, 2. Guitarist Isaac Hanson, 38, has three: Clarke, 11, James, 10, and daughter Nina, 4.

Back in August, Taylor Hanson revealed he and Natalie were expecting again when he shared a sweet family portrait of the whole gang strolling with the family pooch.

"What’s better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six," he wrote. "Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon."

Congrats to Taylor and Natalie on their happy news!