Taylor Hanson, wife Natalie announce they're expecting baby No. 7

Looks like Taylor Hanson and his wife, Natalie, are going to have one more to "MMMBop" around the house pretty soon!

The couple posted pictures on their Instagram accounts Tuesday, revealing that they are expecting a newcomer into the family — baby No. 7!

"Biggest little surprise in a long time," Natalie captioned her picture, which featured herself with Taylor standing out in a field. "Baby number seven coming this December."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Taylor posted a separate image from the same photo shoot.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December," he wrote.

Taylor, 37, and Natalie are already parents to a clutch of other kids: Jordan Ezra, 17; Penelope Anne, 15; River Samuel, 14; Viggo Moriah, 11; Wilhelmina Jane, 7; and Claude Indiana, 1. She posted a picture of the brood (without Taylor) in January, calling them "my babies."

Taylor's best known for being one of three Hanson brothers in the pop group Hanson, who had their biggest hit, "MMMBop," in 1997. His brothers include drummer Zac, 34, who has four children, and guitarist Isaac, 39, who has three.

Hanson (from left: Taylor, Zac, Isaac) performing in concert in 1997. Ron Wolfson / Getty Images

Taylor told Today's Parent in 2017, "What’s really cool about bigger families is that everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you. ... Beyond that, what I think really happens is that you have a sense that you’re part of a crew when you’re in a big family. You’re already included in a group.. .. It gives you the sense that you have an identity that’s connected to something bigger."

Congratulations to the still-growing family!