Target's letting parents recycle their old car seats for a discount on new ones

share tweet pin email

In honor of September being National Baby Safety Month, a pair of large retailers are giving parents a chance to unload their children's old car seats and save some money on new ones.

Target has announced the return of its car seat trade-in program in which customers can trade in old car seats from Sept. 10-23 at Target stores and receive a coupon for 20 percent off the purchase of a new car seat, including booster seats, car seat bases and travel systems.

Alamy Stock Photo Target and Babies "R" Us are offering discounts on new car seats as part of National Baby Safety Month in September.

The retailer has also paired with TerraCycle to recycle the used car seats. The two companies teamed up to recycle nearly 80,000 car seats totaling more than a million pounds of material when the program was introduced in April.

Recycling bins for the used car seats will either be in the baby section or the front of the store. Customers will then have until Oct. 7 to redeem the coupons.

Babies "R" Us, which has trade-in events throughout the year at various stores, is also celebrating National Baby Safety Month by offering a discount on car seats throughout September without a trade-in required.

The company is giving a 25 percent discount on most car seats in stores and online through Oct. 1 as well as 10 percent off certain baby safety items. Five percent of the proceeds up to $500,000 is being donated to Safe Kids Worldwide, which is dedicated to protecting kids from unintentional injuries.

There also will be representatives from Safe Kids Worldwide at select Babies "R" Us stores on Saturday offering recommendations on the right type of car seat based on a child's age, weight and height.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends replacing any child's car seat that has been in a moderate or severe car crash. Car seats also should be replaced if they have passed their expiration date, which can either be found on a label on the seat or by contacting the manufacturer.

Also, if your child's height and weight are not within the manufacturer's recommended limits, it's time for a replacement car seat.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.