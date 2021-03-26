April showers bring...car seat discounts!

It's time for Target's semi-annual car seat trade-in event. Starting on Monday, April 5, parents and caregivers can turn in used car seats to their local Target store and receive a coupon good for 20% off strollers, car seats and select baby items.

That's good news for kids about to outgrow their current car seat and for parents who are tired of looking at the juice stains and cracker crumbs covering their current one.

Like the last few rounds of the event, guests can expect to receive their 20% off coupon electronically through the Target Circle app. Target will have drop boxes near guest service counters for the old carseats.

Target's partner in the event is Waste Management, who recycles used car seats so the materials can be turned into pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials like carpet padding.

Since the retailer began the program in 2016, more than 1,100,000 car seats have been recycled, saving more than 17 million pounds of plastic from landfills.

It's not recommended to donate or use a second-hand car seat, because you can never tell if a car seat has been in an accident, and it can be dangerous to re-use a car seat that has been in a wreck.

The semi-annual event will run from April 5 through April 17. Coupons received during the trade-in will be redeemable through May 1, 2021.

While additional details on the event have yet to be updated on the Target website, the retailer is still sharing information from the September 2020 event online.

