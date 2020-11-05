Target is recalling two different types of Cat & Jack toddler boots after reports that a toggle at the top of the shoe may pose a choking hazard for young children.

The "Himani" and "Jaren" toddler boots, which were sold between September 2019 and February 2020, have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top that can be tightened to keep out snow, according to the the Consumer Safety Product Commission. That elastic can break, letting the toggle fall off.

According to the CSPC, Target has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of the elastic laces and toggle breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes several different sizes and colors of the toddler boots. The "Himani" boots being recalled were sold in sizes 5 - 12 and in pink and navy. The "Jaren" boots being recalled were sold in sizes 5 - 12 and in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows.

A pair of navy Cat & Jack boots being recalled due to posing a possible choking hazard. cpsc

In total, about 122,500 units have been recalled, according to the CSPC.

For parents looking to confirm the product number, those details can be found inside the boot shaft. The full list of product numbers affected is available on the CSPC's website.

Recalled boots bought in-store can be returned to any Target store for a full refund. If the shoes were purchased online, buyers should contact Target to receive a prepaid return label.