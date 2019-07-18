Target is making Halloween more inclusive than ever with a new line of costumes.

Children who use wheelchairs will be able to make their chairs a part of their costumes with wheelchair covers that correspond to two of the store's Halloween costumes.

There are two options available for trick-or-treaters. One, a pirate ship, includes a Jolly Roger flag and a puts a pattern of the ocean on the wheels; the other, targeted at princesses, turns any wheelchair into an enchanted silver carriage and includes a matching crown.

"We know that design details can have a huge impact," a Target spokesperson told TODAY in a statement. "We're now bringing that spirit of inclusivity to our new 'Hyde and Eek!' Boutique Kids' adaptive Halloween costumes, which we hope will bring more ease and joy to our guests' everyday lives."

The pirate and princess costumes, which retail for $20 to $25, are sold separately from the wheelchair covers, which are $45 and can be pre-ordered online.

In addition, the chain has created a pair of costumes for children with sensory issues. One is a shark and the other is a unicorn; both costumes, which retail for $30, have flat seams and no tags.

For parents, these costumes are a welcome addition to the Halloween season.

"I love seeing this shift toward a more inclusive option," said Cassie McLelland, who has been making wheelchair costumes for years for her son, Caleb, 13, who has Spina bifida. In 2015, she began selling the costumes on Etsy. "I think they are recognizing a need and working to provide a solution."

The costumes were inspired by the positive response to previous inclusivity designs by the company. Two years ago, Target added clothing options that were designed for children with sensory processing sensitivities. Like the costumes, the clothes had no tags, seams, or other irritating details. In April, the company announced a line of sensory-friendly home pieces that were designed to help children feel comfortable.

McLelland said that she hopes the Target line succeeds and that more versions of the costumes are created.

"I would love to see a line of wheelchair costumes that include superheros, Disney Princesses and characters from popular movies," said McLelland. "I would often get requests for those types of wheelchair costumes but because of copyright and trademark laws I wasn't able to meet that need."