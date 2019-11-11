Tarek El Moussa shares pic of son and girlfriend bonding

Tarek El Moussa’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, is helping the “Flip or Flop” star with this whole parenthood thing.

El Moussa posted a photo of Young sitting with his son, Brayden, 4, while they watched El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor, 9, play in a playoff soccer game over the weekend.

“I just had to share this because it melts my heart,” the proud papa gushed. “Tay is sooo good at soccer!! Yesterday was her playoff game and they went against a team that beat them bad last time! I’ve been working hard on tay’s mindset! She knows to go 110 percent until the whistle is blown and NEVER slow down.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“They won 1 to 0 yesterday and she scored the goal-winning goal. She only scored because she never quit! She drove through 4 defenders who couldn’t stop her and got her team to the semifinals!!”

He then turned his attention to the photo itself, which featured Brayden sitting on Young’s lap. “Tay!!! Daddy loves you and is so proud of you!! And Mr. Handsome I’m glad you had fun chillin with @heatherraeyoung,” he wrote.

Taylor appears to be just as comfortable with Young as her little brother is. In fact, Taylor had asked her dad to bring the Netflix star on a daddy-daughter date night back in September.

El Moussa, who divorced Christina Anstead last year, said he and Young are as happy as can be.

"After all the hardships that I’ve experienced, and there’s so many ups and downs in life, sometimes having fun is like the best medicine," he told PeopleTV's Reality Check in August, shortly after they went public with their relationship. "So we really focus on having fun and living life and just enjoying each other’s company. And going out to dinner, and going boating and ... I’m talking too much because I’m excited."