Christina Anstead's ex-mother-in-law joins her on vacation with kids: 'Modern family'

All in the family!

Christina Anstead recently went on a ski vacation with her kids and revealed that the mother of her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, joined in the fun.

Anstead, 37, shared an Instagram photo of her and her son posing on the slopes with her ex-mother-in-law, Dominique El Moussa-Arnould.

“Modern Family,” the HGTV star captioned the pic. “Thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!”

Anstead and El Moussa, 39, married in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018. They continue to co-parent their children, Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, and they also continue to co-host their long-running show, "Flip or Flop."

Even after the split, it looks like Anstead has maintained a close bond with El Moussa’s mom, who also shared a video from their winter getaway, saying she was “enjoying time with the grandkids in Deer Valley" in Utah.

Their blended family vacation earned plenty of kudos on Instagram — including from El Moussa himself, who commented with heart emojis on his mother’s post.

El Moussa’s fiancée, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young, also sent her love with a series of heart emojis.

Fans on Instagram were quick to praise the family for continuing to spend time with each other even after the divorce.

“Love this,” one person commented. “Amazing example for the kids.”

“More people to love your beautiful babies!! What more could parents want," another Instagram user wrote.

One person called Anstead a “class act” for tagging her ex-husband’s fiancée in her post.

“Love this and how Christina tagged Heather and Heather liking her post!” added another. “Those are true beautiful and strong women out there!”

After divorcing El Moussa, Anstead tied the knot with British television personality Ant Anstead, and they welcomed a son, Hudson, in 2019. The couple announced their separation in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

Anstead, who now goes by her maiden name, Christina Haack, on Instagram, reflected on the recent changes in her life in a lengthy post in September.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans,” she wrote. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”