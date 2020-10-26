Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead reveal amicable co-parenting style

Co-parenting after divorce can be tough, but Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead seem to be making it work.

The “Flip or Flop” stars are giving fans a glimpse at how they are peacefully co-parenting their kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

For instance, in the most recent episode from Season 9 of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” the amicable exes both spend time with their kids at a playground, where they play some tic-tac-toe and Taylor pretends she’s the owner of a bakery that sells pasta.

They may be divorced, but it’s business as usual for the exes when it comes to co-hosting their hit series. As their kids play nearby, they have quick, friendly chat about a house they’re interested in flipping.

El Moussa tells Anstead about a house in Fountain Valley, California, that they may be able to buy for $700,000 and flip for $850,000. He asks her if she has time to go see the house, and she agrees.

“You guys want to hang out with Grandma for, like, an hour?” she asks the kids.

"The only kicker is, I was checking all the accounts this morning and we have so many properties going right now we can't buy in cash,” El Moussa says. “So if we buy this house, we're going to have to get a hard money loan. We'd have to get in and out super quick."

It seems like the exes have continued to work smoothly with each other, both as co-hosts and co-parents, even while moving on to new relationships.

Anstead married British television presenter Ant Anstead in 2018 and they share a son, Hudson London. The couple announced their separation last month.

El Moussa, meanwhile, recently became engaged to his girlfriend of about a year, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

In a recent Instagram post, Anstead reflected on how amazed and grateful she is that “Flip or Flop” is still going strong, even as she and El Moussa weathered some major ups and downs in their personal lives.

“I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her and El Moussa together. “I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot. God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide. Even after babies, divorces, and engagements the show continues. ... I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride.”