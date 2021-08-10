The award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is tackling education reform as her next cause.

Henson witnessed racial inequalities in the classroom firsthand as a substitute teacher in a fourth grade special education classroom.

"These young children were products of trauma and neglect, not incapable of learning," Henson, who won a Golden Globe for her starring role as Cookie Lyon in the TV drama "Empire," told TODAY. "Some were criminalized for not paying attention in class, sent to detention over and over again, or stealing food because they were hungry. No one stopped to ask questions, or get to the bottom of why."

The Unspoken Curriculum is a personal cause for actress Taraji P. Henson because she saw the racial inequalities in the classroom firsthand as a substitute teacher and as a mother of a Black son. Henson wants to help break the cycle. Gotham / GC Images

The "Hidden Figures" actress, already an advocate for mental health awareness, has launched "The Unspoken Curriculum" in partnership with the public relations firm Edelman and The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The six-week program provides Black students with tools to support their mental health while they face racial bias in the classroom.

"Representation matters." Taraji P. Henson

As a mother, Henson has seen how racial bias operates in schools. Black students are suspended and expelled at three times the rate of white students, according to a 2014 report from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The racial disparity in school discipline starts as early as preschool, the report found.

"I believe my son has experienced his own taste of being judged harder than his white peers," said Henson, author of the New York Times-bestselling autobiography "Around The Way Girl." "We’ve talked about it. He has even shared that his white friends would often speak on when he was treated differently. If you are Black you know the feeling."

Raquel Thomas certainly knows. The recent Spelman College graduate distinctly recalls being targeted and mislabeled as one of the only students of color in her elementary school's gifted classes.

Raquel Thomas' experience with her 3rd grade math teacher had such a negative impact on her that she ended up transferring schools. "Instead of being challenged, I was being victimized ... for how I was showing up in the classroom." Courtesy Raquel Thomas

"For most of my K-12 experience I was THE Black girl," Thomas told TODAY. "I remember one experience where we took a class trip to the zoo. Some parents volunteered to chaperone groups of kids and one parent purchased items for other girls within our group, but turned to me, the only Black girl, and said 'I'm not getting anything for you.'"

Thomas' elementary classmates never excluded her from playtime or classroom conversations, but she noticed unfair treatment from her 3rd grade math teacher.