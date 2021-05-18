Tan France reveals which member of Queer Eye he'd trust to babysit son

“Queer Eye” star Tan France, who is expecting his first child this summer, already knows which cast member he’ll call if the babysitter cancels.

While speaking with Popsugar Family, France explained that design expert Bobby Berk “is the most diligent” and “Type A” of the Fab Five, making him the obvious choice.

“So I know that if Bobby’s watching our son, my son will be fed on time,” the 38-year-old fashion designer said. “He will know what time the nap is meant to happen, and he will make sure it happens.”

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk in 2020. Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

But it’s safe to that France’s little boy will be spending lots of time with Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food) and Karamo Brown (culture), even if they’re not mixing his bottles. France will have a crib on set of the Netflix series, which is renewed for a 7th season.

"I think that will really encourage the guys to love on him and then want to be his uncle,” France revealed. “Just knowing how excited they are — they’re already saying what they want to get him and how they want to spoil him.”

France just hopes the Fab Five won’t spoil him with complicated clothing, as he plans to dress his son exclusively in onesies for the first 12 months.

“I’m not one of those people who gets excited about dressing their kid up in fancy outfits as if they’re an adult,” he said. “I have no desire, not until at least they’re a toddler. When they’re an actual baby, I don’t want jeans, I don’t want sweaters, I don’t want complicated shoes. That kid is going to poop constantly and puke constantly without a doubt.

France, who is the son of Pakistani Muslim immigrants, noted that he and his husband, illustrator Rob France, will raise their child “in a very South Asian way.”

“We’re a little more strict than Western parents are with their children,” he shared. “They eat at the dinner table with the family — they don’t go somewhere (else) for dinner. We don’t do sleepovers at other people’s houses.”

France and Rob want their child to speak both Hindi and English fluently at a young age.

“The majority of the TV they will watch will be Bollywood, which will be Hindi,” France said. “I want them to understand my culture very well and be able to speak to my elders and my family. And a lot of my family, they don’t speak English as their first language. So those things are really important to me."

France and Rob announced in April that they will be welcoming their first child with the help of a surrogate this summer.