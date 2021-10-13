IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tan France defends surrogacy in sharp reply to online critic

The "Queer Eye" star welcomed his son, Ismail, this summer.
By Kait Hanson

Tan France's papa bear instincts are coming out — and for good reason.

On Wednesday, France took to his Instagram stories to share a direct message he had received in regards to his son, Ismail France, who was born via surrogate this summer.

"Yd y'all steal a baby," a user named Brandon wrote to France in response to a story the "Queer Eye" star had posted of meeting his son with husband, Rob.

France refused to keep the uninvited vitriol to himself.

"We didn't have to steal him," France fired back. "Your mom actually gave him to us. She didn't wanna risk having another f***wit like you, Brandon."

Tan France welcomed son, Ismail France, with husband, Rob, this summer. tanfrance / Instagram

After bringing baby Ismail home, the fashion guru and television personality, 38, revealed that the infant spent three weeks in the NICU.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFVkmdHVLF

This spring, France announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself cradling an ultrasound picture of his future son over his belly.

"So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," France joked. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer."

Earlier this year, France told TODAY Parents being a dad has always been at the forefront of his mind.

"It's the thing I've wanted the most in my life since I was very very young," France said, adding that the couple discussed baby names on one of their very first dates. "I've always had a name in mind that I wanted to call my child. Thankfully Rob loves the name also. It's an Abrahamic name, which means its Biblical, Jewish, Muslim, all of those."

