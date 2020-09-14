Tamera Mowry-Housley says she's finally embracing her post-baby body

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 42, is embracing her body after having two big babies and says she’s no longer trying to count her calories.

The “Sister Sister” star posted on her Instagram on Monday that she’s “worked really hard” to get her body to a place of health and peace since having kids.

“I’m usually the type of women who wants to make lemonade when handed lemons,” she wrote. “Once the pandemic was upon us, I promised myself I would emerge stronger mentally, physically and spiritually.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Mowry-Housley added that her workouts have been a “place to center myself” and that she has used them as self-care.

“I didn’t want a quick fix or fad diets. Those weren’t sustainable for me and don’t last,” she wrote. “I wanted to do it the OG way — Burning more calories than consumed through exercise. As a working mother, I had to find the time.”

She added that she’s learned it’s not about how fast you go, but “staying consistent” and gaining strength.

“But most importantly, don’t compare yourself to anyone,” she wrote. “Your journey is yours!”

Mowry has opened up before about her post-pregnancy body. She wrote in May that her babies, Aden and Ariah, were 9.5 pounds and 10.2 pounds respectively. She gave birth to them in 2012 and 2015.

Mowry said she had struggled with back pain and had diastasis recti, which caused a four-finger gap between her abs.

“Because of the two c-sections and the diastasis recti I couldn’t make brain to body connections with my abs,” she wrote. “I dealt with major insecurities and embarrassment when people would speculate if I was pregnant again numerous of times.”

She said working with her trainer and doing Pilates has helped her to “close the gap naturally” and she’s elected not to have surgery to correct it.

“It’s so freaking hard. I’m not where I want to be yet. But I’m not where I used to be,” she wrote. “Ladies do not ever give up. And it’s never too late to work on it.”

The Mowry twins shared make-up free photos while at home. tiamowry/Instagram, tameramowrytwo/Instagram / tiamowry/Instagram, tameramowrytwo/Instagram

Both Mowry-Housley and her sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict have been inspiring people on their social media during the pandemic. The twins took to Instagram in April to share some all-natural photos with no-makeup and gray hair.