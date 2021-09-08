Take our survey to share your thoughts about coronavirus and the classroom

As children around the nation return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents have questions.

Whether moms and dads are worried about their families being exposed to COVID-19 or are simply confused about mask mandates, TODAY wants to know what the biggest concerns are. This survey is designed to help capture those thoughts so our medical experts can answer questions on-air.

Tune in to TODAY next week as we host a town hall filled with experts who will answer parents’ top questions.