Popular discount retailers T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different recalled items after they were recalled between the years 2014 and 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Several of the products sold included different rocking inclined sleepers, which were recalled after being linked to infant deaths.

Also on the list was a self-balancing hoverboard reported for bursting into flames and a portable speaker that can pose an explosion hazard.

“At TJX, product safety is very important to us. We deeply regret that in some instances, recalled products were not properly removed from our sales floors despite the recall processes that we had in place,” Andrew Mastrangelo, the manager of media relations for TJX Companies — the company that owns all three retailers — said in a statement. “We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall.”

The company continued to sell three inclined sleepers for infants, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, including the well-known Fisher-Price version called the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. More than 4 million of them were recalled across the country in April after the CPSC determined infants were at risk when they rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained in the sleeper.

Later that month, the CPSC recalled nearly 700,000 similar rocking sleepers made by Kids II, which the agency said TJX retailers continued to sell after the recall. Last summer, even more sleeper products were recalled, including a Fisher-Price accessory that became an inclined sleeper on top of the Ultra-Lie Day & Night play yard — a third inclined sleeper that CPSC said TJX retailers sold after a recall.

On Halloween, the CPSC issued a new warning to parents to stop using all inclined sleepers, even ones that hadn’t been recalled. The warning came after a study found the product’s design is inherently dangerous.

The new warning tells parents to avoid using any sleepers that allows babies to sleep at an angle greater than 10 degrees. Most products on the market stand at about a 30 degree incline, The Washington Post reported.

“The agency continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard,” the CPSC said in the warning. “Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”

See a full list of recalled items sold by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods here.