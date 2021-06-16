See Sylvester Stallone in rare photo with all three daughters

Sylvester Stallone is one proud papa.

“Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!” Stallone captioned an Instagram on Tuesday.

In the photo, Stallone, 74, is seen posing with wife Jennifer Flavin and their children, Scarlet, 19, Sophia, 24, and Sistine, 22. Stallone also has a son, Seargeoh, 41, from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. The former couple’s eldest son, Sage, died of a heart attack at age 36 in 2012.

The “Rocky” actor has said that “women rule” in his house.

“I basically just keep my mouth shut and don’t cause waves,” Stallone said during a appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2016. “It’s all women… Even the dogs they’re female and the one male’s been neutered.”

Last year, Sophia and Sistine, who co-host the Unwaxed” podcast, revealed that their dad gives them dating tips.

“In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice… on how to cut them off,” Sistine shared with Hollywood Life. “There are guys that have been broken up with via my dad, and they have no idea.”

Sistine added that her mom and younger sister Scarlet also have to sign off on their suitors.

“When you date one of us, you date the entire family,” she explained. “So if you don’t have all of our approval you just cannot come into the home. But if you pass the test of our entire family and get all four yeses across-the-board, then you must be a stand-up guy.”

