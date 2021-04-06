Soccer star Sydney Leroux details her kids' scary experiences with COVID-19

Professional soccer player Sydney Leroux is opening up about her young children’s severe coronavirus symptoms.

The Olympic gold medalist, 30, revealed that her son, Cassius, 4, and her daughter, Roux, who turns 2 in June, both recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“For the longest time we’ve heard that children aren’t badly affected by COVID and, maybe, for the most part that is the case. For us - it wasn’t,” she wrote on Instagram. “A few weeks ago I woke up to my son screaming in the middle of the night. When I felt his body it was like Cassius was burning from the inside out. The next morning he tested positive for COVID. Three days later it hit my daughter Roux - a fever, vomiting, exhaustion and an awful cough.”

Leroux, who shares Cassius and Roux with her husband, fellow soccer pro Dom Dwyer, said that her kids are both doing better. She shared a photo of her son and daughter looking healthy and happy, as well as what looks like photos of her children from when they were ill.

“It has been an extremely hard couple of weeks, but thankfully things are much better now,” she wrote. “I wanted to share this story to urge everyone to continue taking this virus seriously, when it comes to both you AND your children. I am extremely grateful that both my kids are back to good health and lucky that, somehow, I managed to stay healthy throughout.”

She finished with a message about COVID-19 safety measures.

“So please keep wearing your mask, stay socially distanced and get a vaccine if/when you can so we can beat this virus together,” she concluded.

Fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, and most children who do contract the virus have mild or no symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, kids and teens still can become seriously ill and “require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe,” per the CDC.

Babies under 1 year and kids with underlying medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease since birth and obesity, may be at a higher risk of experiencing serious symptoms.

Currently, kids under 16 are not eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. But Pfizer recently announced that its vaccine is 100% effective in kids 12 to 15 years old and that it plans to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks. In mid-March, Moderna began testing its vaccine on kids between 6 months and 12 years and has fully enrolled its trial in kids 12 to 17. Johnson & Johnson also recently announced that it's expanded its vaccine trials to include adolescents.