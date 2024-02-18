Son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki found dead at UC Berkeley

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s son, Marco Troper, has died. He was 19.

University of California, Berkeley spokesperson Janet Gilmore told NBC News that on Feb. 13, a student living at a student housing complex located on the Clark Kerr Campus was found unresponsive at around 4:23 p.m.

Troper’s grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, confirmed his identity and news of his death in a Facebook post shared late in the evening local time on Feb. 14.

Alongside several photos of Troper, she wrote, “My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension.”

Gilmore said that the Berkeley Fire Department had responded to the housing complex before notifying the University of California Police Department that they were “attempting life-saving measures” on the unresponsive student. BFD had pronounced him dead before campus police arrived at the scene.

There were no signs of foul play and an investigation is still underway.

Esther Wojcicki told SFGate on Feb. 16 that she believed that her grandson had died from a suspected drug overdose.

“He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it,” she said. “One thing we do know, it was a drug.”

Esther Wojcicki added, “We want to prevent this from happening to any other family.”

On social media, she described her grandson, who was starting his second semester at UC Berkeley as a math major, as “the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being.”

She said that he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity and was “thriving academically.” When he was home from college, she said that he would tell the family “endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley.”

“Marco’s life was cut too short,” she concluded the post. “And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together.”