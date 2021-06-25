Susan Lucci mourns passing of 104-year-old 'spunky' mother

Susan Lucci has revealed that her mother, Jeanette Lucci, has died. The Emmy-winning actor broke the news on her Instagram Friday.

Lucci wrote a heartfelt tribute to her mom alongside a photo of the two of them celebrating the elder Lucci's 100th birthday in a restaurant.

"Celebrating my mom’s 100th birthday with her—four years ago. There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter," Lucci, 74, wrote. She added that three weeks ago, her mother took "a turn towards end of life," and she was able to be with her during her final days in hospice.

"I was there with her, I was able to tell her all the good things about her, how much I love her, how proud I have always been of her—and hopefully bring her peace," the former "All My Children" star continued in her caption. "I posted a Happy 104th Birthday tribute to my mom in March—but some things bear repeating.

"I’ve always mentioned how spunky my mom was—I’m sure that determination really helped her to reach 104!"

Lucci starred on the soap opera "All My Children" from 1970-2011, and became famous for being nominated for a Daytime Emmy, but never receiving one. After 18 nominations, she did finally win that coveted award in 1999.

Susan Lucci and Tom Cudahy on "All My Children" in 1986. Ann Limongello / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

According to Lucci, her mother was born in 1917, amid the Spanish Flu pandemic, and lived through World War I and II, the Great Depression, the birth of the internet and the COVID-19 pandemic. The elder Lucci had graduated from Fordham University, and later became a registered operating room nurse.

"My mom was a survivor and thriver—and I am so thankful to God that she was my mom," wrote Lucci. "I just want to share something that a good friend, who knew my mom since our college days, wrote to me: 'Our mothers live on in us, with buoyant spirit!' Oh YES!!!"

