We're just a few weeks away from the arrival of Jenna Bush Hager's baby boy! This morning, the co-host's friends surprised Hager with a sweet shower fit for the Texan and her little cowboy with the help of Bluprint, an NBCUniversal company.

Cake designer Joshua John Russell and party planner Kristen Johnson, co-hosts of Bluprint's "Bring the Party" series, transformed Studio 1A with country-western decor, Tex-Mex and of course, sweet treats!

"When you're thinking about a theme for Jenna, you can't separate her from Texas," Johnson said. "With a little boy coming, what's sweeter than a cowboy?"

For Russell and Johnson, the key to throwing a baby shower is easy: personalize it for the mom-to be. To help you throw your next bash, the party planning experts rounded up three go-to tips for the perfect shower, birthday party or get-together.

Bluprint's Joshua John Russell and Kristen Johnson threw a cowboy-themed bash for Jenna Bush Hager. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

1. Choose a theme, and stick to it!

Brainstorm things your mom-to-be, birthday girl or honorees love, and weave it throughout the party. From invitations to decor to food and finally, party favors, strive to let the theme shine through. Johnson DIY-ed invitations using jeans from a thrift store, cutting out the back pockets and slipping the invitations inside, and Russell thoughtfully created the menu with all of Jenna's favorites, including tacos and queso.

Russell served "baby" tacos and queso, two of Jenna's favorite things! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

2. Create fun focal points.

With a few of their simple DIY tips, you can create impactful, inexpensive moments that will wow any guest. Johnson chose to create an easy bandana wall for a party photo opp, and Russell also filled a wheelbarrow with ice to serve bottles of soda. For a simple centerpiece, Johnson filled cowboy boots with dried flowers — a trick Jenna used at her oldest daughter Mila's 1st birthday party!

Russell created miniature bales of hay for dessert. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

3. Don't forget about dessert!

Think of creative ways to tie dessert in with your party theme. Russell created miniature bales of hay out of Rice Krispie Treats and Twizzlers, styling them on the table with toy tractors for a fun tablescape. He also made easy mud pies by smashing brownies into circular cookie shapes.

These mud pies, made by smashing brownies into cookie shapes, are a simple sweet treat. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

