Surfer Bethany Hamilton announces she is pregnant with 2nd child

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton announced on social media that she and her husband are expecting their second child.
“More than thankful to share our joyous news!” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter posts that featured a video of her 2-year-old son, Tobias, showing his parents where “baby” is.
"We are thankful we can grow our family and add even more joy to life," Hamilton added on her website.
She said the pregnancy has been "mellow and manageable" and that she and her husband, Adam Dirks, have agreed to wait to learn the sex of the baby, who is due in March.
Hamilton, 27, lost her left arm in a 2003 shark attack when was she was 13. She ended up returning to the water shortly after the accident and started competing within a year. She turned professional in 2007. Hamilton also has toured the world as a motivational speaker and the author of the autobiography "Soul Surfer," which inspired a feature motion picture in 2011.
Hamilton married Dirks in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, Tobias, in June 2015, just months after Hamilton was photographed surfing while six months pregnant.