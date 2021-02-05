3 Super Bowl beer commercials you'll actually want your kids to watch

Must be 21 to drink, but all ages can enjoy these commercials from top beer brands.

It’s not quite Super Bowl Sunday, but the highly anticipated roster of commercials from big brands is already trickling out on the internet. Viewers can expect to see 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy make a surprise cameo in an ad for M&M's, as well as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski scoring big for T-Mobile, but it’s the messaging behind this year’s beer ads that is warming our hearts.

Michelob ULTRA - “Happy”

Light beer powerhouse Michelob Ultra wants to prove that #JoyWins and they’re bringing in an all-star lineup to do it. Sports stars like Serena Williams, Peyton Manning and Alex Morgan showcase the smaller moments in their lives that have fueled their success — think time spent with friends and water balloon fights with their family — in this 60-second spot. The message: you’re not just happy because you win, you win because you’re happy. In closing, the ad drives home their messaging by sharing “It’s only worth it if you enjoy it” — an important reminder to pursue activities that feel fulfilling personally and professionally. And of course, winning isn't everything.

Stella Artois - “Heartbeat Billionaire”

Award-winning musician Lenny Kravitz teams up with famed Belgian pilsner Stella Artois to share a surprise — we’re all billionaires. “We’re all born with 2.5 billion heartbeats...lets not waste the fortune within us. Invest in each other, in the moments we share. Rich in life when you’re a heartbeat billionaire,” Kravitz reads, channeling his inner Amanda Gorman, as “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over” plays in the background. While the Stella Artois commercial runs just 30 seconds, the reminder to invest in good times with the people who matter most is lasting.

Anheuser-Busch - “Let's Grab a Beer”

The past year has stripped meaningful moments from so many of us. And while our kids aren’t hitting up happy hour with their office pals or finding themselves delayed in an airport terminal with strangers-turned-friends, missed activities and cancelled plans are fully relatable for the whole family. Anheuser-Busch’s Super Bowl spot is a 90-second nudge to remember the times where ‘grabbing a beer’ was more than a drink and that little moments are what make life so meaningful.

