‘I wasn't even scared’: 6-year-old among hundreds rescued off stuck chairlift

Molly Thibert knew the minute she complained about being stuck on the ski lift, so would her 6-year-old son. So instead, she kept a positive attitude and told her son that when they got off, he could get pizza, a piece of candy and hot chocolate.

Thibert, her husband and younger son were on the lift at the resort in Montana for five minutes when all of a sudden it stopped. Her 12-year-old son was a few lifts ahead with his friends.

"I thought OK, maybe someone got hurt getting on or off the chair and then we still didn't move ... and still didn't move," Thibert tells TODAY.com.

Thibert and her family are season pass holders at Whitefish Mountain Resort where on Dec. 29, up to 300 guests — including her family — were evacuated off a ski lift after being stuck for three hours. The resort told TODAY.com the chair stopped spinning due to an electrical issue. After attempting to fix the issue to no avail, the resort decided the best thing was to evacuate the lift.

Courtesy Molly Thibert

Throughout the three hours being stuck on the lift around 30 feet above the ground, Thibert encouraged her son to keep his hands and toes moving. She says she could hear kids crying in the distance but because it was cold and foggy, she couldn't see them.

But while some people were scared, coming from an adventurous and outdoorsy family, Thibert says her kids thought the experience was pretty cool, especially the evacuation process where the guests were belayed onto the ground using a harness and rope.

“I wasn’t even scared,” the 6-year-old whispers to his mom during the interview with TODAY.com.

Molly Thibert with her husband and son on the chairlift. Courtesy Molly Thibert

Thibert said the crew did the best job they could in the situation. The one thing she's most thankful for is that the temperatures weren't colder.

The resort said in a statement that while they fell short of their guests’ expectations, they are proud that they were able to safely evacuate every guest without injury or incident.

"When it was all done, I told my son he could have whatever snacks down at the lodge he wanted," Thibert says. "He was just a trooper."

Emma Claire Spring was also stuck on the same lift. But unlike Thibert’s family, she told TODAY.com that she panicked.

Spring grew up in Whitefish skiing at the resort. She was home for Christmas and only had one day to ski. While her brother and sister were at the ski shop, Spring decided to take one run on her own. She met three nice strangers in line, and they got on the chair together.

Then the lift stopped moving. After some time, she began having a panic attack. That's when one of the people on the lift with her, a doctor, helped calm her down. To pass the time they hummed songs — playing a game where they tried to guess the song — and even decided to film a TikTok.

"I couldn't have asked to be with three better people," Spring says. "They were so kind, funny and supportive of me when I was by myself because you know you kind of want family members at a time like that," Spring says.

Emma Claire Spring while waiting to be rescued off a chairlift. Courtesy Molly Thibert

"By the end of it, we were all saying, 'I can't believe we went through this experience together as strangers because now we're definitely not strangers."