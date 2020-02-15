Bringing a baby home is always a special moment, but it was made even sweeter for Dustin and Caren Moore on a Southwest Airlines flight. When the new parents flew home to California with their adopted newborn daughter, they were treated to an impromptu baby shower.

In a Twitter thread that has been liked more than 15,000 times, Moore shared details of the kindness the family experienced from Southwest flight attendants and passengers. Moore said he was inspired to share the story last week after he was having a tough time and wanted to bring some positivity to Twitter.

It’s been a difficult week.



But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home.



I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world.



A thread... /1 — Dustin Moore, MS, RD (@theamericanrd) February 9, 2020

"It's been a difficult week. But, rather than publicly air my grievances, I’d like to share w/ you the kindness strangers offered us the day we brought our daughter home," he wrote. "I hope our story uplifts you, and reminds you there is goodness to be had in this world."

On Nov. 8, 2019, the Moores flew from Colorado to California. "Parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role," he wrote of their emotional state during the trip.

When their daughter woke up from a nap and needed a diaper change, Moore said a flight attendant named Jenny cleared space in the back of the plane and gave them privacy.

"After a change, Jenny and another passenger complimented my beautiful daughter and politely asked what had prompted a flight with such a young infant. I gave them the shortened adoption story, to which they hastily offered congratulations, and shared a few more kind remarks," he wrote.

Dustin and Caren Moore recently took a Southwest Airlines flight home after picking up their adopted newborn daughter. Dustin Moore

A few minutes later, another flight attendant named Bobby asked about their daughter, so Moore said he shared a few details about their adoption story.

"Then, we heard the intercom," he wrote. "The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight. Our daughter. 'She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home.'"

The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause.

The new parents were in for a surprise after a Southwest flight attendant found out the special reason for their trip. Dustin Moore

Flight attendants then passed out napkins and asked passengers to share any words of wisdom they may have for the new parents. At the end of the flight, 60 napkins were handed to the Moores, which they have now placed in a scrapbook.

Passengers wrote advice on napkins, which were then given to the new parents. Dustin Moore

Moore said he and his wife were blown away by the kindness of strangers. He added that some of the tips have already been helpful.

“I really like the one that says get sleep when the baby sleeps. Whenever my daughter goes down for a nap, we try to catch up on any sleep we missed," Moore told TODAY.

"The hard parts don't last forever," wrote one person. Another suggested that the family adopt a golden retriever, which is something Moore said he'd love to do.

The couple loved introducing their new daughter to friends and family in California. Dustin Moore

However, one piece of advice was extra special.

“On one of the last ones, a person had written down they were adopted 64 years ago and 'Us adopted kids need extra love,'" Moore said.

“It was nice to have that person on that plane who gave use the foresight and helped us realize everything will be fine," Moore said. "We want our daughter to live a good life and be a wonderful person. That person being on the plane was serendipitous.”