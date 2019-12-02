Steve Irwin’s son turned 16 on Sunday and the late conservationist’s widow celebrated the big day with a bunch of throwback photos.

Terri Irwin posted the old pictures in honor of son Robert’s milestone.

Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born. pic.twitter.com/FhwnQRJtA7 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2019

"Happy 16th birthday, @RobertIrwin. Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born,” she captioned a photo of Steve with Robert shortly after he was born.

The day before, Irwin got into the spirit of her son’s big day with some more throwback photos.

Growing up @AustraliaZoo means always having special friends. Jenny has been @RobertIrwin’s pal for 16 yrs tomorrow. Happy almost birthday! pic.twitter.com/I40HgpNa8I — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 30, 2019

“Growing up @AustraliaZoo means always having special friends. Jenny has been @RobertIrwin’s pal for 16 yrs tomorrow. Happy almost birthday!” she wrote alongside some photos of Robert over the years with a slithery creature (is that a snake?!).

Terri also shared a few photos of Robert spending his birthday at Australia Zoo.

Thank you to everyone who made @RobertIrwin’s birthday so special. Santa stopped by to help us feed the crocs, we added a beautiful rhino sculpture to @AustraliaZoo, and all our guests ate cake! pic.twitter.com/AhP6YV0S6r — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) December 1, 2019

“Thank you to everyone who made @RobertIrwin’s birthday so special. Santa stopped by to help us feed the crocs, we added a beautiful rhino sculpture to @AustraliaZoo, and all our guests ate cake!” she wrote.

Robert’s sister, Bindi, also didn’t let the day go by without wishing her little brother a happy birthday.

“Happy 16th Birthday to the cutest ducky I’ve ever known! Robert, one of the best parts of my life is getting to be your sister,” she captioned a picture of him as a toddler dressed as a duck. “Thank you for being such a wonderful light in my life. You’re amazing and I love you!”

Robert and Bindi are pretty close, as is the entire family. He'll walk her down the aisle when she marries fiancé Chandler Powell.

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she told "Entertainment Tonight" last July. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special."