Steve Harvey says he's 'tried not to like' daughter's boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan

Try as he might not to, Steve Harvey has fallen for Michael B. Jordan.

The funnyman’s youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, is dating Jordan, and the comedian says he’s the real deal.

“You know what? I have tried not to like him,” Harvey joked on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” while mixing his trademark humor with a glowing assessment of the “Creed” star.

Despite his best efforts, Harvey, who gave Jordan the seal of approval during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last month, said the "Black Panther" star doesn’t appear to have any glaring weaknesses.

“I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go ... ‘cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them,” he said. “Some of them just snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.

"But this guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys, man. I met his father. I’ve sat up with him. We’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him. I’m hoping to.”

The couple has appeared to confirm the rumors that they are an item, sprinkling their respective Instagram feeds with photos of them together.

The "Family Feud" star, 64, said he has his fingers crossed his daughter and Jordan are in this for the long haul.

“I’m hoping this lasts ‘cause this is a really, really good guy, man,” he said. “And I can’t whoop him. Most guys I say I can jump on them and take them out, but he just looks like a real ass whooping in the making, so I’m just hoping they make it.”

DeGeneres reiterated that Jordan is “a good guy” and that he may be in the comedian’s life for a long time.

“Oh, God, let’s hope so,” he said while putting his head down and drawing laughter.

