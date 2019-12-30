Stephen Curry’s 7-year-old daughter Riley is no longer interrupting his press conferences, but she still knows how to steal the show.

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors point guard, 30, and his first-born were filmed executing an elaborate secret handshake and the moment went viral on Twitter.

The special maneuver, which was captured at a game against the Dallas Mavericks, ends with a face clasp and an adorable kiss.

One person on Twitter joked that Curry, who has been sidelined since October with a broken hand, injured himself doing the handshake. But most just remarked on the sweetness of the moment, with one fan calling the clip, “baby Yoda levels of cute.”

The three-time NBA champion and his celebrity chef wife, Ayesha Curry, are also parents of daughter Ryan, 4, and 17-month-old son Canon. Though the trio all attend games, Riley is the only kid who understands her father’s celeb status.

“She had a thing where, when she saw me with regular clothes, she called me Daddy,” Curry explained during an interview with The Players’ Tribune last year. “But then when I put a jersey on I was always Stephen Curry, number 30.”

But Curry, who is the highest paid player in the NBA, is determined to raise grateful, grounded children.

“(I’m) trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too big-headed, and feeling like everything’s about them,” he said while speaking with sports website The Undefeated in February. “The lessons I’m teaching my kids right now… it’s wild to think about. Surreal.”