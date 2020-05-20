Sign up for our newsletter

Stephanie Ruhle achieved rock star status when she delivered a live report with her 11-year-old son, Reese, secretly sprawled across her lap.

“I couldn’t believe we pulled it off without anyone noticing,” Ruhle told TODAY Parents. “So I popped him up at the end of the segment and introduced him as my new research analyst.”

My new disney analyst.... pic.twitter.com/MM1Txz0N36 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 18, 2020

On Twitter, Ruhle shared some behind-the-scenes footage from Monday’s now-viral taping.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Ruhle, who is on week nine of working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, told TODAY Parents that Reese writes for his school newspaper and wants to be a reporter.

On Monday, Reese had written a piece about why saving your allowance is "way better than spending," and wanted Ruhle to look over his notes.

But the timing wasn’t ideal. Ruhle was already mic’d up for her NBC News NOW segment when Reese walked into her home studio.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle delivered a live report with her son, Reese, secretly sprawled across her lap. @SRuhle/ Twitter

“The perfect storm hit,” Ruhle revealed. “I had him pull up a chair next to me and then I made a rookie mistake. I lowered the all-important volume in my (earpiece) which tells me when to go on.”

By the time Ruhle heard her director's prompt, it was too late.

“I didn’t want to just punt (Reese) off the stool,” she explained. “Luckily, he’s been around long enough to know to stop talking and hang tight until commercial.”

Praise continues to pour in for Ruhle on Twitter, with many applauding her flawless multitasking skills.

“THIS IS INCREDIBLE in every way. From one working mother to another, I am in awe of you. You’re unflappable,” wrote one person.

Added another, “Haha love this! Moms rule (or Ruhle!).”