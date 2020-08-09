Steph Curry's daughter Riley, 8, wows fans with impressive dance moves in new video

Riley Curry, the 8-year-old daughter of Ayesha and Stephen Curry, is back at it again with some truly fierce dancing!

On Saturday, her proud mom posted a video of Riley dancing to Beyoncé's "Already" on Instagram, and fans cheered the little girl on for her amazing moves.

In the video, Riley dances on the bed of a parked pickup truck while her sister, Ryan, 5, sits and sings along to the song from "Black Is King," Beyoncé's new visual album. Wearing a yellow printed outfit with a houndstooth jacket, sunglasses and neon sneakers, Riley busts out some pretty professional-looking choreography.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"A little Saturday inspiration. 🖤 My baby girls. They are LOVING 'Black Is King,'" the mom of three captioned the clip.

Some of her famous friends were eager to share how impressed they were.

"Obsessed," wrote Gabrielle Union in the comments.

"Wooowwwwww love this," added La La Anthony.

Ayesha, 31, and Stephen Curry, 32, are parents to Riley, Ryan and a son, Canon, 2. As the oldest of the bunch, Riley is no stranger to the camera.

Known for stealing the spotlight at her dad's basketball press conferences, Riley also gained a ton of attention for her moves on her 3rd birthday. In fact, the video Ayesha posted on Instagram back in July 2015 might be the cutest version of the Nae Nae dance that's out there.

"This is 3!!!" she captioned the video at the time. "Happy birthday baby girl! Never a dull moment. You light up our lives and keep us on our toes. Mommy and daddy love you so much. Let's celebrate!"

Riley's moves were so impressive that Leah Still, the then-5-year-old daughter of former NFL lineman Devon Still, challenged her to a dance-off. It was a cuteness clash of the titans!

Even though this time, Canon Jack wasn't in on the dance party with his big sisters, we hope it won't be long before he gets in on the fun.