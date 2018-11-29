Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When Riley Morrison needed new shoes for the upcoming basketball season, she searched for the Curry 5 basketball shoes.

The 9-year-old Napa, California, girl thinks Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the best and loves watching him when she goes to games with her dad. That’s why she was bummed when she couldn’t find his shoes in the girls section. It appeared that only boys and men could wear the NBA star's signature kicks.

So she decided to do something about it and sent Curry a letter.

“My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5’s for sale under the girls section,” she wrote. “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5's too.”

Her dad, Chris Morrison posted the letter on Facebook and asked others to share in the hopes that Curry would see it.

“It seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” Riley told Teen Vogue about her letter. “I wanted to help make things equal for all girls because girls play basketball, too.”

Riley (who shares the same name with Curry’s oldest daughter who is 6) wrote a spersuasive letter. Curry responded with his own handwritten letter on Twitter.

“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” he wrote. “I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly — so I am going to send you a pair of Curry 5’s now AND you’ll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6. Lastly, we have something in the works for International Women’s Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me!”

Morrison, who told Teen Vogue that he encouraged Riley to send the letter, is wowed by his daughter.

“So cool how our baby girl is having such a big impact. Thank you for all your sharing and all your support. Go Riley,” he wrote on Facebook.