State trooper dances with daughter, 6, after her recital is canceled

A Nebraska state trooper and his 6-year-old daughter are giving people a much-needed reason to smile.

In a clip that has gone viral on Facebook, Lt. Tyler Kroenke and Miela, who is in kindergarten, are seen dancing to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” For the performance, Miela wore a Wonder Woman costume and Kroenke accessorized his uniform with a Wonder Woman cape and mask to match.

Kroenke, 31, learned the choreographed routine after Miela’s dance competition was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s the least I could do for her,” Kroenke told TODAY Parents. “Dance is her favorite thing in the world.”

Kroenke and Miela practiced every night for a week in their basement.

“Miela is a perfectionist and got on me quite a bit,” Kroenke revealed. “The blooper reel is probably better than the actual video!”

Lt. Tyler Kroenke with his daughters, Miela and Everly. Courtesy of Tyler Kroenke

The adorable virtual concert has been liked more than 14,000 times since it was shared on the Nebraska State Patrol Facebook page.

“This is definitely the best thing on the internet right now,” wrote one person.

Joked another, “Work on your toe points and you might have a second career!!”

