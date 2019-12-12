Alena Ishakov reached out to Kulture City, a company that works to make spaces accessible to those with sensory processing disorders.

Alena Ishakov said the Kulture City certification and training program is developed by behaviorists, medical physicians, and other experts. It allows clients to get an understanding of what autism and different types of autism may look like. The program ends with what Arthur Ishakov called an "intensive" test.

One thing he learned, Arthur Ishakov said, is how to assess a situation where a child may be experiencing sensory overload. While that's rare at Barber's Blueprint, it happens.

"First you approach the subject, and you ask them if they're doing OK," Arthur said. "If they're responsive, you take it from there. But if not, you just have to kind of give them their space, you know? And if there are other people around that don't know what's happening, it's always better to address to them that this person might be having sensory overload, and to just remain calm."

Clients can also book directly through Kulture City, or ask for a sensory-inclusive experience when making appointments.

Arthur Ishakov said that when these clients come in, he does everything he can to put them at ease.

"Generally, when they come in, I'll try to talk to them," he explained. "I'll show them my tools.... We try to talk a little bit, and try to get to know each other, so the child feels more comfortable."

During these appointments, music volume in the salon is lowered, and blow dryers and straight razors are not used. If a client ever becomes uncomfortable, Arthur said that they are happy to accommodate them at another time.