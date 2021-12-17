Katrina Scott isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom. So cool, in fact, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just awarded her the title of 2021 Rookie of the Year.

Scott made a splash modeling swimwear while going through an IVF cycle in the hopes of growing her family. SI Swimsuit named the mom and model this year's recipient in an Instagram post announcement Friday, and Scott shared to her Instagram stories she was "honored, humbled, beyond speechless."

Scott, co-founder of the fitness brand "Tone It Up," hit the Sports Illustrated runway in Miami Beach in July, donning various swimwear, including a cut-out one piece and thong bikini. At the time, she was is in the middle of IVF treatment after suffering two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"I didn't feel ready — (the) amount of swelling and hormones, the amount of things that were happening (with my body), but I said, 'I’m going to agree to this even though this is such a crazy time in my body,'" Scott told TODAY Parents earlier this year.

Scott, who is mom to Isabelle, 2, told TODAY that throughout her career in the fitness industry, she has felt pressure to conform to female body standards, particularly relating to her AA-cup chest size, and felt proud to represent women.

"I hope to represent the women who don’t see their body type in the media (AA, cellulite, curves, and beyond!)," she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "Most of all… I hope to represent YOU. I hope I made you feel proud walking this runway!"

"It’s pretty cool to be a rookie at 37 as a mom," she told TODAY. "So many of us as women, we don’t feel ready — we’re not ready to go to the pool, or beach. I wanted to walk that runway exactly as I am right now. You are ready no matter what stage you’re in and I am just really honored to be part of that."

Related video: