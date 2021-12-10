Son of late Willie Garson attends premiere of 'Sex and the City' reboot

Nathen Garson hit the red carpet at the Thursday premiere of the much-anticipated "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," in honor of his late dad and "SATC" star, Willie Garson.

Nathen Garson, 20, shared the sweet experience to Instagram on Thursday with a carousel of photos, including a group snap alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Chris Noth.

"What a wonderful trip and what an amazing time I got to have," he captioned the photos. "Thanks @justlikethatmax for a wonderful time and for inviting me to enjoy the season premiere of And Just Like That! Go check it out on HBOmax!"

Willie Garson died at the age of 57 in September. He played Stanford Blatch, the male best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show.

Known as "Stanny" in the series, Willie Garson appeared in nearly 30 episodes and both "Sex and the City" films. He was also slated to appear in the HBO reboot of the series.

After the elder Garson's passing, his son shared an emotional tribute to Instagram.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen Garson captioned a collection of photos of his late dad. "Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

Willie Garsen adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when he was 7 years old and told People last year that he had dreamed of becoming a father for a very long time.

“We had a smooth transition because we both wanted this adoption. Fatherhood is what I always wanted it to be,” he said. “I wanted it so badly and he wanted it so badly. I think often it can be difficult because it’s not that balanced.”

Willie Garson raised his son as a single father. Last October, he spoke with Page Six about his journey to fatherhood.

“I very much always wanted to have a child,” he said. “I had a long relationship, off and on, for like 20 years and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine. And it was like my mid-life crisis, I really wanted a child more than anything else and I got one. We’re partners, my kid and I.”

