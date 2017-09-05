share tweet pin email

Daddy’s little guy isn’t so little anymore!

Shai Chmerkovskiy, the son of “Dancing with the Stars” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, turned 8 months old on Monday and is already performing amazing feats of strength. Like, for example, climbing a flight of stairs (with a little help from his mom).

Rocking a “Daddy’s little guy” bib, Shai handles those steps like a pro. We love how he pauses every few seconds and flashes a smile at either his mom or his dad, as if to ask, “How am I doing so far?” You did great, Shai!

“We're 8 months today, but I swear this kid is already stronger and smarter than some grown ups I know!” Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, captioned the clip. “Keep climbing my son! Mommy and daddy always got your back!”

Shai worked hard for that moment, hitting the gym with his mom, 31, and learning some dance moves from both his father and his uncle, “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy, since his birth last January. No wonder he climbed those stairs with such confidence and grace!

He was sleeping this morning, so Momma didn't get to say her goodbye before work 😭 4 more hours..... #dwtslife @dancingabc season 25 has begun 💥 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Maybe Shai can pick up a few more pointers from his parents when they compete on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” beginning Sept. 18. We’ll find out the couple’s celebrity partners on Wednesday.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.