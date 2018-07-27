Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Son and activist has inspiring message for moms of kids with autism

Jul.27.201803:24

Kerry Magro, a professional public speaker and activist, was diagnosed with autism at age 4 and was nonverbal the first few years of his life. Today, he credits his own mother for supporting him, and helping him learn to express himself. So this past Mother’s Day, Magro posted a video on Facebook dedicated to not just his own mom, but all the mothers who care for nonverbal children with autism – and the response he received was incredible.

