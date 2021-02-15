Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris adopted a baby girl — see the pic!

Orlando Pride soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are officially proud moms of an adorable baby girl!

The couple, who are also reigning World Cup champions as members of the U.S. women's national soccer team, announced on Valentine's Day that they had adopted a baby daughter. The two named her Sloane Phillips.

The happy new parents, both 36, shared photos on social media of them holding their daughter and leaving the hospital.

They also penned a sweet message to their daughter's birth mom.

"Dear Birth Mom.. Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!" they wrote. "We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

Krieger and Harris tied the knot in December 2019. Adoption was something the couple always dreamed of, Krieger said in a tribute to her wife.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I’ve ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that’s even possible," Krieger wrote. "When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

She called Sloane "the best Valentine's Day gift we've ever received!"

Harris added that her heart is "exploding with joy."

"We did it, baby! All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing in our arms," she wrote. "We are building what we've always dreamt of. You both are my everything and I promise to always do right by the both of you. I love you so much."

Megan Rapinoe, who was a teammate on the 2019 Women's World Cup champion team, added to the flood of congratulatory messages on Instagram.

"Sissies so proud of you and happy for you," she wrote. "Your family is so beautiful!"