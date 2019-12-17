Soccer star Hope Solo announces she's pregnant with twins

Former world champ goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo will soon have a new title to boast about: mom.

The 38-year-old revealed that she and husband Jerramy Stevens are expecting twins, and oh boy — and girl! — are they going to have their hands full.

Solo made the announcement while co-hosting a weekend show on the network beIn Sports. The World Cup champion, who has notably fought for gender equality in the United States Soccer Federation, placed one hand over her belly and said, “Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl — miniature soccer team on the way.”

Solo also retweeted a clip of her announcement Monday, along with boy and girl emoji to emphasize the news.

Former soccer star Hope Solo shared happy news with fans this week. Getty Images

And it’s very welcome news for Solo and her former NFL player husband. In a June interview with Elle, the soccer star revealed that she’d had a miscarriage with twins in 2018 and barely survived the experience.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," Solo explained. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

She told the magazine that, after the experience, she began IVF in order to make her and Stevens’ dream of starting a family come true.

The soon-to-be parents wed in 2012, and recently celebrated their seventh anniversary.