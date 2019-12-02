Save up to 92% on handbags, watches and earbuds with Jill Martin’s epic Cyber Monday Steals & Deals! 

Soccer star Benik Afobe reveals daughter, 2, died after developing severe infection

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken," a statement from Benik Afobe read.

By Drew Weisholtz

International soccer star Benik Afobe has revealed that his 2-year-old daughter, Amora, has died.

Afobe, 26, a striker who currently plays with England's Bristol City soccer team, shared the news Sunday in a statement posted by Henry Winter, a sportswriter for The Times newspaper.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening,” the statement read.

“Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection. Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

Benik Afobe kisses his daughter during a match in 2018.Ashley Crowden / CameraSport via Getty Images

“The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Arsenal, one of Afobe's former teams, offered its condolences on Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Benik Afobe’s daughter, Amora. Everyone in the Arsenal family sends love and support to Benik and his family at this heartbreaking time," the team said.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers, for whom Afobe has also played, also tweeted their sympathies.

“Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter’s passing this weekend. The Wolves family are with you, Benik,” the team said.

