Parents

'So thankful': Hoda, Savannah and Dylan celebrate babies' 1st Thanksgiving

TODAY

As you may have noticed, there's been a bit of a baby boom around the TODAY studio. In the past year, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb have all welcomed little ones. So what does that mean?

Bring on the adorable "first" photos! As in: Babies' first Thanksgiving!

Yeah, we know the tots can't actually eat the turkey (unless someone's pureed it first) and they probably have no idea why mom and dad are squealing at giant cartoon figures floating down a parade route. But they just seem happy as pie regardless!

See Hoda Kotb's baby Haley Joy as an adorable bunny for Halloween

See Hoda Kotb's baby Haley Joy as an adorable bunny for Halloween

Hoda celebrated at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, with a front-and-center view for little Haley Joy, 9 months:

All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Happy thanksgiving from the @macys day parade xoxo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Meanwhile, Savannah, who helped emcee the 91st annual event with TODAY's Matt Lauer and Al Roker, shared a photo of Vale (who's on her fourth Thanksgiving) and Charley, 11 months:

Thankful.

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on

And Dylan reminded us that last year at this time, while she was cooking in the kitchen, her bun in the oven was just about done, along with the young man himself — Calvin, 11 months:

Thank you for sharing, ladies! We hope you had a delicious holiday with your little butterballs!

