So adorable! Here are the celebrities who had babies in 2019

Babies, babies, everywhere! This past year sure delivered for many celebrities, who welcomed new additions into their lives.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Another boy for the Underwood/Fisher household! The singer and her hockey-star husband announced the birth of Jacob Bryan on Jan. 21.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," Underwood wrote in an Instagram caption. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Jacob's big brother is Isaiah Michael, 4.

Derek Jeter

Hannah and Derek Jeter attending Players' Night Out 2019 in Los Angeles, California on July 9. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The official announcement came from Jeter's company, The Player's Tribune, which confirmed the birth of the former Yankee captain and his wife Hannah's second daughter on Twitter on Jan. 31. "Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter," read the tweet. "Welcome to the family, #2."

No. 1 is Bella Raine, 2.

Andy Cohen

"Watch What Happens" host Andy Cohen became a dad for the first time with the surrogate-born Benjamin Allen, on Feb. 4. He shared all the details in an Instagram post, which featured the back of his son's head and Cohen grinning ear-to-ear.

"WOW! This is my son,Benjamin Allen Cohen," he wrote. "He is9 lbs 2 ounces !!20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PTHe is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Amy Schumer

Following a difficult pregnancy, in which she'd struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, Schumer shared a hospital photo of herself holding little Gene Attell (dad is Chris Fischer), who was born on May 5. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote, echoing a joke she'd been making about racing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to having a child.

Jessica Simpson

Birdie Mae Johnson came into the world March 19, the third daughter for Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson. "We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.3.19.1910 Pounds 13 Ounces," Simpson wrote in a caption. Birdie joins Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6.

Simpson suffered with a number of pregnancy-related ailments, including a severely swollen foot and acid reflux. She even broke a toilet seat! But by September, Simpson had dropped 100 post-pregnancy pounds.

Chelsea Clinton

Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton at The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City on June 4. Paul Bruinooge / Getty Images

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced on Twitter that she'd given birth to her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky on July 22. "This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother," she tweeted. Jasper's big sister is Charlotte Clinton, 5, and his big brother is Aidan Clinton, 3.

Lauren Conrad

Actress/designer Lauren Conrad reported on Oct. 9 that she and her husband, William Tell, have a new son, Charlie Wolf. Charlie joins their other son, Liam, born in 2017. Instead of a photo, Conrad posted a drawing of their newly expanded family. "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" she wrote in the caption.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

The "Deadpool" star and his actress wife welcomed a new child into the family in 2019, but most details have remained private. They have two children: James, 4, and Inez, 3. This tweet, which Reynolds posted on Oct. 16, has been reported as the first photo of their new addition (though the baby's face has been emoji'ed out) and he refers to his "daughters," which may indicate they now have three little girls.

"I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he wrote in the tweet, then referring to upcoming Canadian elections. "On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years."

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is living a whole new kind of "La Vida Loca" these days, now that he and husband Jwan Yosef have added another member to the family. The singer posted a photo of the couple holding a newborn on Oct. 29 with the caption, "Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido." (Translation: "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.") Renn joins Matteo and Valentino, 11, and daughter Lucia, 11 months.

Mario Lopez

On July 8, the Extra host and former "Saved By the Bell" star cheered on Instagram, ""It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez!Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ!" "Mrs. Lopez" refers to his wife, Courtney Mazza; Santino joins Gia, 9, and Dominic 6.

Danielle Fishel

On June 24, the former "Boy Meets World" star welcomed her first child into the world, Adler Lawrence, born four weeks early. As she noted in the original post, he was born with fluid in his lungs and had to stay in NICU for three weeks. "This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and Jensen's (Karp, her husband) lives," she wrote in that caption, "but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who haver shown up for us in unexpected ways."

On July 19, she posted a sweet photo of the family pup and Adler's little legs, showing he'd come home, and wrote, "The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven't showered in two days, I can't remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life."

Ellie Kemper

On Oct. 5, former "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Kemper announced her little guy Matthew had a special birthday to share: "Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew! He has inherited his dad’s brown hair and his mom’s desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy." Matthew is now a younger sibling to James Miller, 3, and dad is comedy writer Michael Koman.

Nick Carter

Carter and wife Lauren Kitt welcomed their second child on Oct. 2, and three days later he shared a sweet photo of the newborn holding his finger with the caption, "Daddy's little girl." The couple have one other child, son Odin, 3.

Little Saoirse came along after Kitt had suffered several miscarriages, which he referenced when sharing a hospital photo on Oct. 9. "To my incredibly strong wife," he wrote. "For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness. Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point. I'll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us. I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you."

Alanis Morissette

Morissette is having quite the comeback year, including the birth of her third child. "(H)e’s here. Winter Mercy Morissette Treadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #" she wrote on an Instagram caption Aug. 12. Winter is the third child for Morissette and rapper Mario "SoulEye" Treadway; son Ever Imre is 8, and daughter Onyx Solace is 3.

Jordan Davis

The country singer and his lawyer wife Kristen revealed they have a new daughter on Nov. 19. "Excited to announce that Kristen and I have welcomed a beautiful baby girl...Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good!"

Natalie Imbruglia

"Torn" singer Imbruglia, 44, announced in July that she was pregnant, noting in a tweet that she'd been waiting "a very long time" to have a child. On Oct. 8, she revealed that everything had worked out beautifully by posting on Instagram. The caption read, "Welcome to the world..Max Valentine Imbruglia My heart is bursting."

Kobe Bryant

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala on November 9 in Culver City, California. Jordan Strauss / AP

Former pro basketball great Bryant and wife Vanessa welcomed their fourth child on June 20, a daughter named Capri Kobe. The couple's other children are Natalia Diamante, 16; Gianna Maria-Onore, 13; and Bianka Bella, 3. On June 21, Vanessa posted an announcement of the birth that read, "Our baby girl is here!!!!!Capri Kobe Bryant So thankful for our newest baby blessing. 6/20/19"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game at London Stadium on June 29. WPA Pool / Getty Images

One day after Amy Schumer's little "royal" addition arrived, former actress Markle (now Duchess of Sussex) and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, welcomed Archibald Mountbatten-Windsor into the family. Archie is their first child together, and seventh in line to the British throne.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley and James Righton at the Paris Chanel Cruise Collection in May. Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

Actress Knightley husband musician James Righton reportedly welcomed their second child, a daughter named Delilah, into the world in September. The Daily Mail discovered them pushing a baby carriage, and indicated the newcomer's name is Delilah. The couple have another daughter, Edie Righton, who is 4.

The Duggars

The Duggar family offspring had several offspring of their own this year. Getty Images/TLC/ thelittleduggar

It's a Duggar world, after all. No fewer than five offspring of the "Counting On" clan gave birth this year, and here's what we know: Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, a daughter named Ivy Jane, May 26; Amy Duggar and Dillon King, a son named Daxton, Oct. 9; Joe and Kendra Duggar, a daughter named Addison Renee, Nov. 2; Lauren and Josiah Duggar, a daughter named Bella Milagro, Nov. 8; Josh and Anna Duggar, a daughter named Maryella Hope, Nov. 27.

Johnny Galecki

The former "Big Bang Theory" and "Roseanne" star and model Alaina Meyer became parents for the first time with the birth of their son on Dec. 4. "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support," he wrote on Instagram.