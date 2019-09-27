Sign up for our newsletter

Snoop Dogg's newborn grandson, Kai Love, has died at just 10 days old.

The sad news was shared on Instagram by the rapper's son and Kai Love's father, Corde Broadus. The baby boy was born Sept. 15 and died Sept. 25.

"My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us," Broadus, 25, wrote.

Broadus shared a video of Kai Love's sister, Elleven Love, giving the boy a sweet kiss. He also posted a photo of a dry-erase board from Sept. 25. "Love + Light" was listed as the plan for the day.

Broadus, who also has a 4-year-old son, urged everyone to "cherish life and those we love while we are here."

He did not share a cause of death.

Snoop Dogg with children Cordell Broadus, Cori Broadus and Corde Broadus in 2013 Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg, 47, has not commented publicly on the death; however, his wife, Shante Broadus, shared an emotional video of herself singing The Dells' “The Love We Had Stays on My Mind” on Thursday.

She posted two broken-heart emoji and wrote: "To My Fifth G Baby. Kai Love 9-15-19/9-25-19."