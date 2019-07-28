Criticism isn’t getting Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi down.

The 31-year-old mother shared a photo on Instagram over the weekend feeding her eight-week-old son, Angelo, by the bottle. Snooki enjoyed a bottle of her own, sipping on a glass of red wine at the same time, taking multitasking to a whole new level.

“‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’” the mother of three captioned the photo. “THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear.”

Some were quick to shame Snooki in the comments, but the former “Jersey Shore” star stood her ground.

“You’re not a mom,” she wrote to one user who criticized her for drinking while she was breastfeeding. "I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with three kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17."

Despite the internet’s judgements, there was plenty of support for the mother of three. Instagram users even shared their own relatable mom moments in the comment.

“Im feelin this one ❤️,” singer Jessie James Decker commented.

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Snooki's “Jersey Shore” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, wrote, “This is skill! 😂🍷”

Even Jenni “JWoww” Farley showed her support for her friend, commenting a series of hands up emojis.

This isn’t the first time Snooki has been criticized for her parenting on the internet.

Back in April, Snooki faced backlash for having her children, Lorenzo (6) and Giovanna (4) in strollers at Disneyland during a family vacation.

Users in the comments suggested that her children should be walking around rather than being pushed around in a large stroller throughout the park.

“They walk!" Snooki replied in the comments. "But in large crowds I prefer they sit their asses down. Saves me the stress of not losing my offspring.”