This 'SNL' sketch takes decorative signs for wine-loving moms to another level

“Saturday Night Live” is no stranger to relatable sketches — from gift-deprived moms at Christmas to 30-somethings yearning for home ownership and, most recently, moms who've been drinking a lot of wine to deal with the stress of the coronavirus.

The sketch takes place during a birthday party for "SNL" cast member Aidy Bryant's character and also features Heidi Gardner, Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman and the episode's host, Regina King. It starts with the five women in the living room, and Bryant's friends begin to hand over their gifts. She starts with a gift from Strong, containing a kitschy wooden sign reading, “Dinner Choices 1. Take It 2. Leave It."

The pattern continues with Gardner gifting her friend two more painted wooden signs that say, “Wine gets better with age, I get better with wine,” and “Can you drunk how tell I am?”

But things take a turn when Bryant opens King's gifts, revealing two more signs with the slogans, “I like you better when I’m effed up,” and, “Hey Barkeep, I wanna die tonight.”

Many viewers joked the sketch should've turned into an intervention for Bryant's character. Will Heath / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bryant eventually declares that she's done with opening presents for the day, but Gardner insists on handing over another gift, which reads, “I put wine bottles in other people’s recycling bins so the garbage men won’t know how much I go through in a week.”

While her friends “awww” in unison, Bryant snaps.

"These are all about drinking. Are you guys trying to tell me something? We all drink during lockdown. We’re all just moms having fun, aren’t we?”

Aidy Bryant shows off her sign in the "Birthday Party" sketch on "SNL." SNL / NBC

After her outburst, the signs don't get much better, prompting Bryant to be done with the party entirely. Her friends apologize for getting carried away, so Bryant agrees to open her last gift which, naturally, followed the pattern of the rest.

Fans of the show raved about the accuracy of the sketch, with one viewer writing, “Way too many of these (signs) are hitting way too close to home 😬.”

Another user joked, “where did snl get footage of my mom.”

"When are these coming to Hallmark? Asking for a friend," commented a third.